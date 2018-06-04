Accessibility links
Toyota's V-2-V Technology Would Allow Cars To Talk To Each Other On The Highway As much as fully autonomous vehicles are in the news, none of us will be commuting to work in a self-driving car for at least two decades. Meanwhile, Toyota says it will use technology, called V-2-V, in all its cars within a few years with claims it will save thousands of lives each year — as cars talk to each other on the highway.
Heard on All Things Considered

Tracy Samilton

