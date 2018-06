Bombino's 'Deran' Will Add To Tuareg Musician's Global Acclaim Whenever Bombino releases a new record, it tops the charts for world music. Over the past five years, the Tuareg singer and guitarist from Niger, has become one of the most recognized artists from Africa and his latest album Deran, is another example of his incredible talent.

