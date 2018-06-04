Repeal Of Abortion Ban In Ireland Sets Off Calls For Change In Northern Ireland Abortion rights supporters are calling for an end to Northern Ireland's stringent abortion ban, after Ireland voted to repeal a constitutional amendment banning most abortions. But with no functioning government in Belfast, it's up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to push through abortion reforms in British-ruled Northern Ireland.

