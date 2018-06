Blind Boys Of Alabama Member Clarence Fountain Dies At 88 Clarence Fountain was one of the last surviving founding members of The Blind Boys of Alabama. They first met as pre-teens at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the early 1940s. Fountain died Sunday of complications from diabetes at 88.

