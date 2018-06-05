Can't Stand The Heat? Tell Us How You're Coping With Rising Temperatures

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matt York/AP Matt York/AP

Recent years have been among the warmest on record, with a spike in record-high temperatures. Heat waves are also projected to become more frequent, more severe and longer.

NPR is working on a series of stories on what happens when people, animals and plants can't cool down. We would like to know how rising temperatures are affecting your life, business or community.

Have hotter days (and nights) changed your daily routines or long-term plans? Has your business had to adapt to higher temperatures? Please fill out the form below and someone from NPR may follow up with you.