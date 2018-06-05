BBC Host Misses His First Show In Decades

Nicholas Parsons, the host of the BBC program called Just a Minute went 50 years without missing a show — until this week. The BBC says Parsons, 94, just took some time off.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Nicholas Parsons went off the air. The host of a BBC program called "Just A Minute" went 50 years without missing a show. He was the Lou Gehrig of broadcasters, doing more than 900 episodes of the comedy show, even more than Peter Sagal. He's 94 years old. We're not sure why he finally took some time to himself. The BBC says he's totally fine, just taking a few days off, and adds, the apocalypse is not upon us. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.