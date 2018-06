8 States Hold Primary Elections Tuesday With A Nod To November California is the biggest, where several key House seats are on the line. Races there and in New Jersey and Iowa could decide the balance of power in Congress.

8 States Hold Primary Elections Tuesday With A Nod To November 8 States Hold Primary Elections Tuesday With A Nod To November 8 States Hold Primary Elections Tuesday With A Nod To November Audio will be available later today. California is the biggest, where several key House seats are on the line. Races there and in New Jersey and Iowa could decide the balance of power in Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor