Colorado Baker's Supreme Court Win Revives Religious Freedom Debate By upholding the right of a baker not to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, the Supreme Court rekindled the debate over whether religious freedom claims can trump protections against discrimination.

Colorado Baker's Supreme Court Win Revives Religious Freedom Debate Colorado Baker's Supreme Court Win Revives Religious Freedom Debate Colorado Baker's Supreme Court Win Revives Religious Freedom Debate Audio will be available later today. By upholding the right of a baker not to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, the Supreme Court rekindled the debate over whether religious freedom claims can trump protections against discrimination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor