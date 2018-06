'We Never Move Off Of Our Values,' Microsoft CEO Cook Says Steve Inskeep talks to Apple CEO Cook about his announcements that kicked off the 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference, and issues around the future of mobile technology and privacy and immigration.

'We Never Move Off Of Our Values,' Microsoft CEO Cook Says 'We Never Move Off Of Our Values,' Microsoft CEO Cook Says 'We Never Move Off Of Our Values,' Microsoft CEO Cook Says Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Apple CEO Cook about his announcements that kicked off the 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference, and issues around the future of mobile technology and privacy and immigration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor