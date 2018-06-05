Happy Birthday To What Could Be The World's Oldest Cat

An orange and white cat living in the U.K. named Rubble recently turned 30 years old. Michele Foster says she got Rubble as a gift on her birthday back in 1988.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a happy birthday wish to the world's oldest cat. An orange-and-white kitty living in the U.K. named Rubble recently turned 30 years old. Michele Foster says she got Rubble as a gift on her birthday back in 1988. The Guinness Book of World Records says the oldest cat was a Siamese named Scooter, who died at the age of 30. Foster says she doesn't think she'll try to register Rubble with the Guinness folks. Rubble's a kind of private guy who just wants to live out his old age in peace. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.