Mike 'Doc' Emrick Is NBC's Wizard Of Hockey Play-By-Play Emrick isn't just a great play-by-play announcer for this week's Stanley Cup hockey final - he's a linguistic maestro who peppers great descriptive language into every broadcast.

Mike 'Doc' Emrick Is NBC's Wizard Of Hockey Play-By-Play Mike 'Doc' Emrick Is NBC's Wizard Of Hockey Play-By-Play Mike 'Doc' Emrick Is NBC's Wizard Of Hockey Play-By-Play Audio will be available later today. Emrick isn't just a great play-by-play announcer for this week's Stanley Cup hockey final - he's a linguistic maestro who peppers great descriptive language into every broadcast. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor