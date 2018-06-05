Listen To Hayden James' Guest Mix For 'Metropolis'

After hitting it big with records "Something About You" and "Just a Lover," our man from down under returns with another slick track, "Just Friends." On this latest record, James teamed up with Boy Matthews on vocals to create an infectious house gem. "Just Friends" is another chapter in James' ongoing journey as a producer. Its poppy tinges and addictive melodies illustrate just why he has become such a powerhouse in the scene over the years.

Summer 2018 is looking tight for Hayden James, with a rollout of his live sets across the US — including Electric Forest, Pinknic, Utah's Bonanza Campout Fest and DJ sets in San Francisco, San Diego, and Denver sprinkled in between. We are thrilled to welcome Hayden James to Metropolis for an exclusive DJ guest mix — only on KCRW.

Track List: