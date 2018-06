Sen. Dick Durbin Says He'd Support Shorter Sentence For Rod Blagojevich Reactions have been mixed since President Trump floated the idea of pardon for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who's serving 14-year prison sentence for corruption. But some Democrats are siding with Trump, including Sen. Dick Durbin and former attorney general Eric Holder.

Sen. Dick Durbin Says He'd Support Shorter Sentence For Rod Blagojevich National Sen. Dick Durbin Says He'd Support Shorter Sentence For Rod Blagojevich Sen. Dick Durbin Says He'd Support Shorter Sentence For Rod Blagojevich Audio will be available later today. Reactions have been mixed since President Trump floated the idea of pardon for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who's serving 14-year prison sentence for corruption. But some Democrats are siding with Trump, including Sen. Dick Durbin and former attorney general Eric Holder. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor