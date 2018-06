Mexico Responds With Tariffs After U.S. Imposes Duties On Steel And Aluminum Mexico says it will retaliate with its own tariffs, after President Trump imposed duties on imported steel and aluminum from the country. It seems unlikely that Mexico can gain much from an all out trade war with the U.S., but it looks like Mexican officials aren't backing down.

