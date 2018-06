Miss America Contest To End Swimsuit Portion Of Competition Organizers of The Miss America contest will end the swimsuit part of the competition and instead focus on talent and personality. Regina Hopper, president and CEO of the Miss America organization, discusses the change.

Miss America Contest To End Swimsuit Portion Of Competition National Miss America Contest To End Swimsuit Portion Of Competition Miss America Contest To End Swimsuit Portion Of Competition Audio will be available later today. Organizers of The Miss America contest will end the swimsuit part of the competition and instead focus on talent and personality. Regina Hopper, president and CEO of the Miss America organization, discusses the change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor