Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto On How She Would Improve The Immigration System There have been loud criticisms from protesters around the country and from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, condemning the Trump administration for separating families that have crossed illegally into the country. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the changes she thinks would improve the system.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto On How She Would Improve The Immigration System

Heard on All Things Considered

