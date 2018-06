Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead At 55 The Kate Spade brand of bags is immensely popular, pioneering a wave of playful but still luxury fashion. The designer and entrepreneur behind the brand, Kate Spade, died Tuesday from an apparent suicide.

