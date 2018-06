The Thistle & Shamrock: The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart

Enlarge this image Pete Dibdin/National Theatre of Scotland Pete Dibdin/National Theatre of Scotland

Hear music from the acclaimed National Theatre of Scotland production The Strange Undoing Of Prudencia Hart, that celebrates traditional poetry, storytelling and music woven through a supernatural tale. Fiona Ritchie gets to the heart of the tale and explores the music that moves it along, inspired by Border Ballads and Robert Burns.