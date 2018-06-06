Guatemala Volcano Toll Rises To 75, 200 Still Missing

Lilian Hernandez cries as she is comforted by her husband at the Mormon church that has been enabled as a shelter near Escuintla, Guatemala, on Tuesday. Hernandez lost 36 family members in all, missing and presumed dead in the town of San Miguel Los Lotes after the fiery volcanic eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in south-central Guatemala.

A firefighter is seen while he is searching along with other firefighters for their missing colleague in the area affected by the volcanic eruption in Alotenango, Guatemala.

Volcanic ash blankets homes and trees near the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, where rescue workers gather in the El Rodeo hamlet of Escuintla, Guatemala.

Cars are seen covered in ashes after the volcanic eruption in San Miguel Los Lotes village in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Tuesday.

People carry the coffin of three-year-old Jennifer Andrea Morales who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which in Spanish means Volcano of Fire, as villagers carry seven bodies to the cemetery in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, on Monday.

The death toll from Guatemala's Fuego volcano rose to at least 75 on Tuesday, with at least 192 missing, amid a new round of strong explosions that scattered ash over a wide area and forced authorities to issue new evacuation orders.

The scenes of devastation were accompanied by heartbreaking stories of whole families that were devastated by the disaster — the biggest eruption from the mountain in four decades.

The Associated Press spoke with Lilian Hernandez, who has 36 family members missing and presumed dead — aunts, uncles, cousins, her grandmother and two great-grandchildren in the town of San Miguel Los Lotes.

"My cousins Ingrid, Yomira, Paola, Jennifer, Michael, Andrea and Silvia, who was just 2-years-old," the distraught and weeping woman told the news agency.

Tuesday afternoon, as ash from the volcano reached 16,000 feet, Guatemala's seismology and volcanology institute warned of a new pyroclastic flow of hot, toxic gasses and debris from the volcano, one of the most active in Central America.

Volcanic material was descending the mountain's south side, prompting an evacuation order and the closure of a nearby national highway, the AP reports.

David De Leon, Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction said due to the volcano's increased activity evacuations of nearby communities were being carried out, an exodus that the AP said was "setting off a panicky flight by people that stalled traffic in some areas." Officials also increased the death toll from Sunday's eruption to 75.

"We now have an accounting with names and towns where people have gone missing and we have a figure, which is 192 people who we have unaccounted for," Disaster Relief Agency chief Sergio Cabañas told the France-Presse news agency.