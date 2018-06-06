Feral Peacocks Attack Cars In British Columbia

Wild peacocks are attacking cars in Surrey, British Columbia. Experts say they see their reflections and think they are other peacocks.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Think of this like the Occupy movement or maybe the rise of populism - except for birds. Wild peacocks in Surrey, British Columbia, have been attacking luxury cars. Their beaks can really scratch them. The cars are shiny, you see, so it appears the birds are attacking their own reflections. This is a lesson for us all. If you're an extravagantly feathered alpha bird looking for a fight, try not to get too captivated by yourself. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.