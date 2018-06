Ethiopia Announces Peace Deal With Eritrea Ethiopia's Parliament announced an early end to a state of emergency and then the ruling party decided to unilaterally, and without any conditions, accept a peace deal with its neighbor Eritrea.

Ethiopia's Parliament announced an early end to a state of emergency and then the ruling party decided to unilaterally, and without any conditions, accept a peace deal with its neighbor Eritrea.