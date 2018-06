What It's Like To Design And Build A High School During The #NeverAgain Movement What is it like to design and build a new high school during the #NeverAgain movement? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Dean Gorrell, superintendent in Verona, Wis., about how his team had to rethink the building of their high school after Parkland.

What is it like to design and build a new high school during the #NeverAgain movement? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Dean Gorrell, superintendent in Verona, Wis., about how his team had to rethink the building of their high school after Parkland.