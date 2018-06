Morning News Brief Japan's prime minister meets with President Trump to discuss North Korea. And, the U.S. ambassador to Germany raises eyebrows for his support of the far right.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Japan's prime minister meets with President Trump to discuss North Korea. And, the U.S. ambassador to Germany raises eyebrows for his support of the far right. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor