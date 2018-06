Ex-Senators Nunn And Lugar On Disarming North Korea Steve Inskeep talks to former Senators Sam Nunn and Richard Lugar, who in 1991 co-authored a plan for dismantling the nuclear arsenals of the former Soviet states. The met with Vice President Pence to lay out a similar plan should the summit with North Korea yield an opening.

Ex-Senators Nunn And Lugar On Disarming North Korea Ex-Senators Nunn And Lugar On Disarming North Korea Ex-Senators Nunn And Lugar On Disarming North Korea Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to former Senators Sam Nunn and Richard Lugar, who in 1991 co-authored a plan for dismantling the nuclear arsenals of the former Soviet states. The met with Vice President Pence to lay out a similar plan should the summit with North Korea yield an opening. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor