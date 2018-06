Sen. James Risch On The Prospects For The U.S.-North Korea Summit Ahead of next week's summit, Sen. James Risch, a Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, responds to Democratic demands for a U.S.-North Korea deal and discusses his own hopes and expectations.

Sen. James Risch On The Prospects For The U.S.-North Korea Summit Sen. James Risch On The Prospects For The U.S.-North Korea Summit Sen. James Risch On The Prospects For The U.S.-North Korea Summit Audio will be available later today. Ahead of next week's summit, Sen. James Risch, a Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, responds to Democratic demands for a U.S.-North Korea deal and discusses his own hopes and expectations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor