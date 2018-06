American Pork Farmers React To Mexico's Counter Tariffs On U.S. Goods Mexico imposed counter-tariffs on several U.S. goods, including pork legs and shoulders. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amy Mayer of Iowa Public Radio and pork producer John Weber of Dysart, Iowa about the newly imposed tariffs and the political repercussions.

