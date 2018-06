When It Comes to Clothes, Amazon Is Not The First Choice For Online Shoppers A new NPR poll shows clothes and shoes are the main things Americans buy online. Regular Amazon shoppers say they often go elsewhere to buy clothes and shoes, but some of them don't realize that they are in fact shopping at Amazon, which owns Zappos, and a few smaller labels Lark & Ro.

