Would You Give Up Some Widely-Used Features On The Internet? Think social media, web searching, email, video streaming. Planet Money's "The Indicator" podcast explores what people would need to be paid in order to give these up.

Would You Give Up Some Widely-Used Features On The Internet? Would You Give Up Some Widely-Used Features On The Internet? Would You Give Up Some Widely-Used Features On The Internet? Audio will be available later today. Think social media, web searching, email, video streaming. Planet Money's "The Indicator" podcast explores what people would need to be paid in order to give these up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor