Trump Attends G-7 Meeting At A Time Of Great Tension On Friday, Trump heads to a meeting of U.S. economic allies in Canada. Those allies are angry with him over trade. After that meeting, Trump heads to Singapore to meet with North Korea's leader.

Trump Attends G-7 Meeting At A Time Of Great Tension Trump Attends G-7 Meeting At A Time Of Great Tension Trump Attends G-7 Meeting At A Time Of Great Tension Audio will be available later today. On Friday, Trump heads to a meeting of U.S. economic allies in Canada. Those allies are angry with him over trade. After that meeting, Trump heads to Singapore to meet with North Korea's leader. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor