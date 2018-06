Parkland Drama Teacher To Receive Tony's Education Award Rachel Martin talks to Melody Herzfeld, who will receive the award at Sunday's Tony Awards. She leads the drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Rachel Martin talks to Melody Herzfeld, who will receive the award at Sunday's Tony Awards. She leads the drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.