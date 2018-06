Ex-Senate Employee Charged With Lying About Contacts With Reporters A former Senate staffer has been arrested for allegedly lying to the FBI about his contact with reporters. James Wolfe appears to be caught up in the Trump administration's crackdown on leakers.

A former Senate staffer has been arrested for allegedly lying to the FBI about his contact with reporters. James Wolfe appears to be caught up in the Trump administration's crackdown on leakers.