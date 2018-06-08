Anthony Bourdain Has Died At 61, CNN Says

Updated at 8:20 a.m. ET

Chef and television host Anthony Bourdain has died, his employer CNN said in a statement Friday morning. He was 61. The network reported that the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

The network said that Bourdain was in France working on an episode of his show Parts Unknown, and that he was found by French chef and friend Eric Ripert. CNN said Bourdain had hanged himself in a hotel room in Strasbourg, according to Reuters.

Bourdain's death comes just days after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide at age 55.

Formerly the chef at Les Halles in New York City, Bourdain broke into national fame with his book Kitchen Confidential. He landed on the the Food Network with A Cook's Tour, then gained a broader as star of Travel Channel's Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. He moved to CNN in 2013, where season 11 of his show premiered last month.

Peabody Award judges honored Bourdain's Parts Unknown in 2013 for "expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure."

"I'm happiest experiencing food in the most purely emotional way," he told NPR's Fresh Air in 2016. "When it's, like, street food or a one-chef, one-dish operation, or somebody who's just really, really good at one or two or three things that they've been doing for a very long time, that's very reflective of their ethnicity or their culture or their nationality — those are the things that just make me happy."

"Journalists drop into a situation, ask a question, and people sort of tighten up," Bourdain said. "Whereas if you sit down with people and just say, 'Hey what makes you happy? What do you like to eat?' They'll tell you extraordinary things, many of which have nothing to do with food."

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.