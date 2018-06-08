Accessibility links
Trump Wants Russia Back In G-7 As he departed the White House for Canada and this weekend's summit of leading economic powers, President Trump said Moscow should be readmitted to the club.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on June 8 to attend the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on June 8 to attend the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada.

President Trump is calling on the G-7 to re-admit Russia to the group of leading economic powers, saying "we should have Russia at the negotiating table."

Moscow was kicked out of the group, then the G-8, four years ago after it annexed Crimea.

Trump, talking to reporters as he left the White House for this weekend's G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, asked "Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?" He went on: "Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, we have a world to run."

Trump is heading to a meeting after his administration imposed sanctions on those nations participating, likely making for a fractious summit.

"All of these countries have been taking advantage of the U.S. on trade," Trump said. But he downplayed the tension, saying, "When it all straightens out we'll all be in love again."

