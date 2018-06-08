Weekly Wrap: "Look Over There."

Sam Sanders catches up on the week's news with CNN Politics Senior Writer Juana Summers and Morning Edition and Up First host Steve Inskeep. They discuss the latest on the Puerto Rico death toll and Philadelphia Eagles, and also whether the U.S. is officially in a trade war with Soumaya Keynes of The Economist. After that, they call a college student with diabetes in Missouri who's grappled with rising insulin prices. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week.

