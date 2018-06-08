Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: "Look Over There." We gon' be alright with Sam and these two guests this week: Morning Edition and Up First host Steve Inskeep and CNN Politics Senior Writer Juana Summers. The real Puerto Rico death toll, insulin prices, and baked beans, plus trade talk with Soumaya Keynes of The Economist. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Weekly Wrap: "Look Over There."

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Sam Sanders catches up on the week's news with CNN Politics Senior Writer Juana Summers and Morning Edition and Up First host Steve Inskeep. They discuss the latest on the Puerto Rico death toll and Philadelphia Eagles, and also whether the U.S. is officially in a trade war with Soumaya Keynes of The Economist. After that, they call a college student with diabetes in Missouri who's grappled with rising insulin prices. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week.

Philadelphia Eagles football player Malcolm Jenkins speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII in January 2018, in Minnesota. President Trump dis-invited Jenkins and his team to the White House this week. Jenkins responded with a silent gesture during an interview with reporters, using signs to deliver messages about social justice. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images hide caption

Philadelphia Eagles football player Malcolm Jenkins speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII in January 2018, in Minnesota. President Trump dis-invited Jenkins and his team to the White House this week. Jenkins responded with a silent gesture during an interview with reporters, using signs to deliver messages about social justice.

