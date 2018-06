How Celebrity Deaths And The Coverage Of Them Can Contribute To More Suicides After the deaths this week of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author and historian Jennifer Michael Hecht about suicide, its portrayal in the media and subsequent copycat effects.

How Celebrity Deaths And The Coverage Of Them Can Contribute To More Suicides Media How Celebrity Deaths And The Coverage Of Them Can Contribute To More Suicides How Celebrity Deaths And The Coverage Of Them Can Contribute To More Suicides Audio will be available later today. After the deaths this week of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author and historian Jennifer Michael Hecht about suicide, its portrayal in the media and subsequent copycat effects. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor