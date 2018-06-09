Fresh Air Weekend: Baseball's Keith Hernandez; Actor Nick Offerman

Keith Hernandez On Baseball, 'Seinfeld' And Being His Own 'Worst Enemy': The former first baseman played on World Series-winning teams with the Cardinals and Mets, and made a memorable appearance on Seinfeld. His new memoir is I'm Keith Hernandez.

A Family Moves From Tragedy To Terror In 'Hereditary': A new film offers a searing portrait of a family wracked by grief — and by mysterious forces. Reviewer Justin Chang says Hereditary is the most emotionally devastating horror movie he's seen in ages.

'I Could Never Fake It': Nick Offerman On Striving For Nonchalance: Offerman has made a career out of playing colorful cranks — most notably, Ron Swanson, the boss on NBC's Parks and Recreation. He now stars as a middle-age single dad in Hearts Beat Loud.

