Fresh Air Weekend: Baseball's Keith Hernandez; Actor Nick Offerman Hernandez talks about baseball, Seinfeld and being his own "worst enemy." Critic Justin Chang reviews the horror movie Hereditary. Offerman play a middle-aged single dad in Hearts Beat Loud.
Fresh Air Weekend: Baseball's Keith Hernandez; Actor Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman plays Frank Fisher, a single dad, in Hearts Beat Loud. "This is the largest role, by far, I've ever had in a film," he says. Eric Lin/Gunpowder & Sky hide caption

Nick Offerman plays Frank Fisher, a single dad, in Hearts Beat Loud. "This is the largest role, by far, I've ever had in a film," he says.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Keith Hernandez On Baseball, 'Seinfeld' And Being His Own 'Worst Enemy': The former first baseman played on World Series-winning teams with the Cardinals and Mets, and made a memorable appearance on Seinfeld. His new memoir is I'm Keith Hernandez.

A Family Moves From Tragedy To Terror In 'Hereditary': A new film offers a searing portrait of a family wracked by grief — and by mysterious forces. Reviewer Justin Chang says Hereditary is the most emotionally devastating horror movie he's seen in ages.

'I Could Never Fake It': Nick Offerman On Striving For Nonchalance: Offerman has made a career out of playing colorful cranks — most notably, Ron Swanson, the boss on NBC's Parks and Recreation. He now stars as a middle-age single dad in Hearts Beat Loud.

