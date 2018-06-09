Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, it's time for some questions about the rest of the week's news. Bim, Mark Rutte is the prime minister of the Netherlands. He is being praised this week around the world for single-handedly cleaning up a mess in his home country. What was it?

BIM ADEWUNMI: I believe it was coffee.

SAGAL: It was, Bim.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was a coffee spill. Rutte was carrying some coffee. He accidentally knocked his cup to the floor while going through a turnstile of a government building. You know how that is. You put it down - oh, it falls. And then, in a moment being hailed as his Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall moment...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...He asked for a mop, and he wiped it up himself. In other words, a high government official was a moderately decent human being, and it became global news.

(LAUGHTER)

ADEWUNMI: What's interesting, of course, is that many a woman has spilled a coffee and cleaned it right up. Classically, a man comes on in, wipes up his spill...

(APPLAUSE)

LUKE BURBANK: You know what? I knew this was going to happen. They cancel the swimsuit part of the pageant, and this starts happening all over.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: They're turning on us, you guys. They are turning on us.

SAGAL: I know.

ADEWUNMI: I am going to stab everyone.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I MADE A MESS")

JOHN LINNELL: (Singing) I just made a mess. I don't know how I did, but now the whole place is a wreck.

SAGAL: Coming up, lace up your Air Sagals - it's an endorsement deal Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.