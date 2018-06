The Precedent Of Recalling Judge Persky Santa Clara County voted to recall a judge this week. But public defender Rachel Marshall is concerned about the implications of this recall for her clients, as she tells NPR's Scott Simon.

The Precedent Of Recalling Judge Persky

Santa Clara County voted to recall a judge this week. But public defender Rachel Marshall is concerned about the implications of this recall for her clients, as she tells NPR's Scott Simon.