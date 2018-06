What's Next For Mohammed Bin Salman Allowing women to drive was the emblem of a new Saudi Arabia and its young crown prince. But the arrest of pro-driving activists has generated second thoughts about the country's purported reforms.

Allowing women to drive was the emblem of a new Saudi Arabia and its young crown prince. But the arrest of pro-driving activists has generated second thoughts about the country's purported reforms.