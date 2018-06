A Steelworkers Union On Trump's Tariffs NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Granite City, Ill., steelworkers union president Dan Simmons about the jobs coming back to his city after President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on foreign steel.

A Steelworkers Union On Trump's Tariffs Economy A Steelworkers Union On Trump's Tariffs A Steelworkers Union On Trump's Tariffs Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Granite City, Ill., steelworkers union president Dan Simmons about the jobs coming back to his city after President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on foreign steel. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor