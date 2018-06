Denuclearizing North Korea: Easier Said Than Done Korea expert Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro what he expects from the meeting of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

