Craig Johnson On 'Alex Strangelove' Alex Strangelove is Craig Johnson's new movie about a high schooler discovering he might not be straight. Johnson tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that his own life inspired him to write the script.

Craig Johnson On 'Alex Strangelove' Movie Interviews Craig Johnson On 'Alex Strangelove' Craig Johnson On 'Alex Strangelove' Audio will be available later today. Alex Strangelove is Craig Johnson's new movie about a high schooler discovering he might not be straight. Johnson tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that his own life inspired him to write the script. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor