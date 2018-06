A Conversation With The Valedictorian Whose Speech Was Censored When Lulabel Seitz started talking about sexual assault allegations in her graduation speech, the mic was cut. NPR's Michel Martin talks to her about the experience.

A Conversation With The Valedictorian Whose Speech Was Censored National A Conversation With The Valedictorian Whose Speech Was Censored A Conversation With The Valedictorian Whose Speech Was Censored Audio will be available later today. When Lulabel Seitz started talking about sexual assault allegations in her graduation speech, the mic was cut. NPR's Michel Martin talks to her about the experience. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor