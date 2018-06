Gender-Balanced Films And TV Projects Receive ReFrame Recognition A dozen films are being recognized for having gender balance in front of and behind the camera. Called the "ReFrame" stamp, the distinction is being given to films including Wonder Woman and The Post.

Gender-Balanced Films And TV Projects Receive ReFrame Recognition A dozen films are being recognized for having gender balance in front of and behind the camera. Called the "ReFrame" stamp, the distinction is being given to films including Wonder Woman and The Post.