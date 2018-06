U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Be A Major Moment On World's Stage Steve Inskeep talks to Richard Haass, former diplomat and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, about the upcoming historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Be A Major Moment On World's Stage U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Be A Major Moment On World's Stage U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Be A Major Moment On World's Stage Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Richard Haass, former diplomat and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, about the upcoming historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor