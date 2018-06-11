Racism, Gentrification, And Sexual Fluidity At Forefront On 'Vida'

At the heart of the new STARZ show Vida is a family. Following the death of their mother, two Latinx sisters travel back to the neighborhood in east Los Angeles where they grew up. Their return opens old wounds. Our colleague Linda Holmes has raved about the show, and Sam recently got the chance to sit down with its stars: Melissa Barrera, who plays Lynn, and Mishel Prada, who plays Emma.

Despite having met just weeks before filming their show, Barrera and Prada seemed like real-life sisters. They were relaxed, chatty, and candid as they talked about the big questions raised by Vida. Can two daughters become closer to their mother — after she's gone? What does it mean to gentrify a Latinx neighborhood — if you're Latinx, too? And how do you say 'rachet' in Spanish?

With subtitle-free Spanglish dialogue, an all-brown cast and crew, and scenes filmed in the real East LA, Vida joins the ranks of Master of None, Atlanta, and Insecure — prestige television about people of color, telling deeply personal and specific stories. But also like those shows, the truth at the heart of Vida is universal: even if you can go home again, you might not always recognize what you find there.

— Producer Anjuli Sastry

Interview Highlights

How Vida depicts gentrification of a neighborhood in east Los Angeles

Melissa Barrera:

It's very important to shed light on what is the current situation of the community. Because you don't see that. When people see East LA in movies or on TV shows it's usually just like, 'Oh it's like a dangerous part of town and like it's criminals.' But you don't get to see the beautiful part of it and the magical part of a community and the struggle that they're facing and it is specific to LA but it's happening everywhere.

On the show realistically depicting its characters

Mishel Prada:

And that's what's exciting as well as with getting to show this story because going back to the specifics of the different women and how many nuances there are within the community.

Melissa Barrera:

Not only in the emotional sense and in the history and in their stories but physically. We come in all shades and in all sizes and it's so important to showcase that too. ...

Because it's so many times we've run into it like ... they're asking for the voluptuous sexy Latina and I'm like why do I have to be that? That is not what we all are.

On being a brown gaze show

Melissa Barrera:

The other day I was out and this woman came up to me and she was like 'I just want to thank you for what you're doing.' And she got emotional and I was like this is really big. This is real. This is much bigger than ourselves. This is much bigger than a show. It's a step in representation in television for a lot of people that have never been able to see themselves on TV.

On the show's treatment of the Spanish language and the lack of English subtitles

Melissa Barrera:

So I considered myself a 'pocha' all my life because you go to school and you speak English for eight hours a day and then you go home and you speak Spanish ... you're codeswitching. You're saying you forget a word in Spanish so you say it in English and vice versa. And so I considered myself a pocha, but it's completely different to what pocha Spanglish is in LA.

So when I when I first started reading the script I was like 'this is wrong!' ... And you think sometimes that your experience is the correct one. And it's just one.

Mishel Prada:

I've heard a few people be like well there really needs to be subtitles and it's like, no. This is a brown gaze show and this is for our people to be able to see themselves and not feel that we're dumbing it down for anybody.

On Mishel questioning whether she herself is a gentrifier in Los Angeles in real life, despite having lived on the east side for several years

Mishel Prada:

I'm always trying to make sure that I am supporting the local taqueria and going and getting the pan dulces. ... That conversation of gentrifying and but still, I think that's how I know that that's where I feel the most at home. And I don't want to not live on that part of town. But also consciously being like I want to make sure I'm supporting the businesses that are already there.