7 Dead After Clashes In Rio De Janeiro At least seven people are dead after violence erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's safest neighborhoods over the weekend, trapping tourists on the famous Sugarloaf mountain.

7 Dead After Clashes In Rio De Janeiro World 7 Dead After Clashes In Rio De Janeiro 7 Dead After Clashes In Rio De Janeiro Audio will be available later today. At least seven people are dead after violence erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's safest neighborhoods over the weekend, trapping tourists on the famous Sugarloaf mountain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor