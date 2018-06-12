Accessibility links
The Shacks make woozy rock reminiscent of The Zombies. Watch an intimate concert recorded inside WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
Watch The Shacks Perform Live For WGBH's Front Row Boston Series

The dreamy retro-rock sound of The Shacks, led by guitarist and songwriter Max Shrager and lead vocalist Shannon Wise, was a great fit at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

In between performing 11 songs, the band reflected on the roots of the band's sound. "There's a certain way we think about our music that allows it to be really intimate, and that's an important part of who we are as a band," Shrager said. "We try to think of our music as an extension of our lives, and maybe that's a cliché, but I think it's something that's actually lost in the world these days."

SET LIST

  • Stereo Song
  • The Road
  • Audrey
  • My Name Is
  • This Strange Effect
  • Hands In Your Pockets
  • Strange Boy
  • Follow Me
  • Bumble
  • Let Your Love
  • Birds

