Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Earned More Than $80 Million Last Year, Filings Show

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner earned at least $82 million last year from investments and business concerns outside of their jobs as unpaid senior advisers to the president, according to financial disclosures released by the White House.

The documents released Monday show that Ivanka Trump earned $3.9 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. She earned another $2 million in salary and severance from the Trump Organization and a further $5 million from the trust that controls her brand for clothing.

Jared Kushner's filings reveal a sprawling real estate empire, with property in states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio and Connecticut generating millions in rent. Several of those properties created at least $5 million in passive income last year.

Kushner also listed a stake in Brooklyn Beer, restaurants in Las Vegas, and Thrive Capital Management, LLC, an investment firm founded by his brother Josh Kushner to focus on media and entertainment.

The disclosure lists are challenging to follow. Both Trump and Kushner have held positions in more than 200 companies and organizations. The Associated Press reports that the current disclosures reflect a possible rise in Kushner's assets, from at least $140 million in April 2017 to $181 million this spring.

The couple's disclosures include a number of debts; because each line of credit is only described as a broad spread, their total unpaid debt ranges between $27 million and $135 million.

In addition to her family-related businesses, Trump earned $289,300 as an advance from Penguin Random House for her book, "Women Who Work."

Further, she earned several fixed payments a year from companies related to the Trump brand, totaling about $1.5 million.

The White House released the financial disclosures for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Monday as President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in a highly anticipated summit in Singapore.

Also released Monday were the disclosures covering Chief of Staff John Kelly, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, The Wall Street Journal reports.